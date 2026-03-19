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earnings image
March 19, 2026 7:11 AM 7 min read

Earnings Scheduled For March 19, 2026

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Neuraxis (AMEX:NRXS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $850 thousand.

• Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.95 per share on revenue of $3.33 billion.

• Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $4.18 million.

• Arcos Dorados Holdings (NYSE:ARCO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $4.67 billion.

• Aveanna Healthcare Hldgs (NASDAQ:AVAH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $640.54 million.

• Lifezone Metals (NYSE:LZM) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $670 thousand.

• NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $141.78 million.

• Solo Brands (NYSE:SBDS) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $112.32 million.

• Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $5.91 per share on revenue of $2.33 billion.

• Caleres (NYSE:CAL) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.38 per share on revenue of $688.43 million.

• Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.00 per share on revenue of $613.49 million.

• Lands' End (NASDAQ:LE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $471.01 million.

• Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $182.03 million.

• Accenture (NYSE:ACN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.85 per share on revenue of $17.80 billion.

• Welltower (NYSE:WELL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $1.45 billion.

• Pelthos Therapeutics (AMEX:PTHS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $4.09 per share on revenue of $9.07 million.

• Kolibri Global Energy (NASDAQ:KGEI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $19.63 million.

• Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.98 per share on revenue of $1.38 billion.

• ZKH Group (NYSE:ZKH) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Duluth Holdings (NASDAQ:DLTH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $210.55 million.

• Alibaba Gr Hldgs (NYSE:BABA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.73 per share on revenue of $41.26 billion.

• UP Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:TIGR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $123.76 million.

• Sunlands Technology (NYSE:STG) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• LexinFintech Holdings (NASDAQ:LX) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $56.74 million.

• DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.67 per share on revenue of $5.08 million.

• Lazard US Systematic Small Cap Equity ETF (NASDAQ:SYZ) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $15.24 million.

• Prestige Consumer (NYSE:PBH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.35 per share on revenue of $1.27 billion.

• InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $230 thousand.

• Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $24.70 million.

• SOLV Energy (NASDAQ:MWH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $791.31 million.

• Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $1.89 million.

• Cardinal Infrastructure (NASDAQ:CDNL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $145.81 million.

• Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $16.60 million.

• Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $28.14 million.

• ACCESS Newswire (AMEX:ACCS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $5.85 million.

• Alarum Technologies (NASDAQ:ALAR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $12.01 million.

• Aebi Schmidt Holding (NASDAQ:AEBI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $538.03 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Firefly Aerospace (NASDAQ:FLY) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.47 per share on revenue of $52.11 million.

• FedEx (NYSE:FDX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.13 per share on revenue of $23.52 billion.

• electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.37 per share on revenue of $9.18 million.

• Snail (NASDAQ:SNAL) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $23.00 million.

• United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $12.36 million.

• MultiSensor AI Holdings (NASDAQ:MSAI) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $1.90 million.

• Gemini Space Station (NASDAQ:GEMI) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.00 per share on revenue of $52.03 million.

• Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $10.74 million.

• Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.37 per share on revenue of $331.04 million.

• FiscalNote Holdings (NYSE:NOTE) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.39 per share on revenue of $22.40 million.

• Westwater Resources (AMEX:WWR) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.50 per share on revenue of $3.23 million.

• Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Sky Harbour Group (NYSE:SKYH) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $8.93 million.

• Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $6.22 million.

• York Space Systems (NYSE:YSS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $103.49 million.

• Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.65 per share on revenue of $6.74 million.

• Torrid Holdings (NYSE:CURV) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $232.67 million.

• GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $40.09 million.

• Orla Mining (AMEX:ORLA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $288.00 million.

• Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $20.52 million.

• Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.36 per share on revenue of $1.38 million.

• Planet Labs (NYSE:PL) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $78.18 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

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