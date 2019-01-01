Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 13
EPS
$-0.090
Quarterly Revenue
$18.6M
Annual Revenue (as of Feb 28)
$18.6M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Theratechnologies using advanced sorting and filters.
Theratechnologies Questions & Answers
When is Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) reporting earnings?
Theratechnologies (THTX) is scheduled to report earnings on July 14, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 13, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.08, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were Theratechnologies’s (NASDAQ:THTX) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $17.2M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
