Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Theratechnologies
The latest price target for Theratechnologies (NASDAQ: THTX) was reported by Canaccord Genuity on July 29, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $3.00 expecting THTX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 12.36% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Theratechnologies (NASDAQ: THTX) was provided by Canaccord Genuity, and Theratechnologies downgraded their hold rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Theratechnologies, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Theratechnologies was filed on July 29, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around July 29, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Theratechnologies (THTX) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $8.00 to $3.00. The current price Theratechnologies (THTX) is trading at is $2.67, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
