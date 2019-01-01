ñol

THC Biomed International
(OTCQX:THCBF)
0.038
00
At close: Jun 3
Day High/Low0.04 - 0.04
52 Week High/Low0.03 - 0.12
Open / Close0.04 / 0.04
Float / Outstanding- / 163.9M
Vol / Avg.7.5K / 20.3K
Mkt Cap6.2M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.05
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0
Total Float-

THC Biomed International (OTC:THCBF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

THC Biomed International reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Jan 31)

$606.8K

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of THC Biomed International using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

THC Biomed International Questions & Answers

Q
When is THC Biomed International (OTCQX:THCBF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for THC Biomed International

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for THC Biomed International (OTCQX:THCBF)?
A

There are no earnings for THC Biomed International

Q
What were THC Biomed International’s (OTCQX:THCBF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for THC Biomed International

