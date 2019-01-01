ñol

Tenet Healthcare
(NYSE:THC)
67.26
0.41[0.61%]
At close: Jun 3
67.35
0.0900[0.13%]
After Hours: 4:47PM EDT
Day High/Low66.3 - 69.06
52 Week High/Low60.49 - 92.65
Open / Close66.59 / 67.35
Float / Outstanding94.4M / 107.7M
Vol / Avg.1.3M / 1.4M
Mkt Cap7.2B
P/E7.65
50d Avg. Price76.1
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS1.3
Total Float94.4M

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Tenet Healthcare reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 20

EPS

$1.930

Quarterly Revenue

$4.7B

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$4.7B

Earnings Recap

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Tenet Healthcare beat estimated earnings by 85.58%, reporting an EPS of $1.93 versus an estimate of $1.04.

Revenue was down $36.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.21 which was followed by a 5.81% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Tenet Healthcare's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 1.49 1.02 1.07 0.72
EPS Actual 2.70 1.99 1.59 1.30
Revenue Estimate 5.00B 4.81B 4.78B 4.77B
Revenue Actual 4.86B 4.89B 4.95B 4.78B

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Tenet Healthcare using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Tenet Healthcare Questions & Answers

Q
When is Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) reporting earnings?
A

Tenet Healthcare (THC) is scheduled to report earnings on July 20, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 20, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-0.17, which missed the estimate of $-0.15.

Q
What were Tenet Healthcare’s (NYSE:THC) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $4.8B, which missed the estimate of $4.9B.

