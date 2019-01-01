Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Tenet Healthcare
Tenet Healthcare Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Tenet Healthcare (NYSE: THC) was reported by Wells Fargo on April 25, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $90.00 expecting THC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 33.81% upside). 33 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Tenet Healthcare (NYSE: THC) was provided by Wells Fargo, and Tenet Healthcare maintained their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Tenet Healthcare, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Tenet Healthcare was filed on April 25, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 25, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Tenet Healthcare (THC) rating was a maintained with a price target of $100.00 to $90.00. The current price Tenet Healthcare (THC) is trading at is $67.26, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
