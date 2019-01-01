ñol

3i Group
(OTCPK:TGOPY)
7.6601
-0.2005[-2.55%]
At close: Jun 3
8.31
0.6499[8.48%]
After Hours: 9:29AM EDT
Day High/Low7.55 - 7.94
52 Week High/Low7.25 - 10.54
Open / Close7.67 / 7.66
Float / Outstanding- / 1.9B
Vol / Avg.111.9K / 257K
Mkt Cap14.9B
P/E2.96
50d Avg. Price8.44
Div / Yield0.3/3.95%
Payout Ratio9.78
EPS-
Total Float-

3i Group (OTC:TGOPY), Dividends

3i Group issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash 3i Group generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Dec 14, 2012
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

3i Group Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next 3i Group (TGOPY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for 3i Group. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.02 on January 24, 2013.

Q
What date did I need to own 3i Group (TGOPY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for 3i Group (TGOPY). The last dividend payout was on January 24, 2013 and was $0.02

Q
How much per share is the next 3i Group (TGOPY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for 3i Group (TGOPY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.02 on January 24, 2013

Q
What is the dividend yield for 3i Group (OTCPK:TGOPY)?
A

3i Group has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for 3i Group (TGOPY) was $0.02 and was paid out next on January 24, 2013.

