Top Glove Corp
(OTCPK:TGLVY)
1.14
-0.06[-5.00%]
At close: Jun 3
1.50
0.3600[31.58%]
After Hours: 8:00AM EDT
Day High/Low1.14 - 1.14
52 Week High/Low1.14 - 8.75
Open / Close1.14 / 1.14
Float / Outstanding- / 2B
Vol / Avg.49.8K / 4.7K
Mkt Cap2.3B
P/E3.62
50d Avg. Price1.5
Div / Yield0.41/35.95%
Payout Ratio123.2
EPS0.04
Total Float-

Top Glove Corp (OTC:TGLVY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Top Glove Corp reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Feb 28)

$1.4B

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Top Glove Corp using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Top Glove Corp Questions & Answers

Q
When is Top Glove Corp (OTCPK:TGLVY) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Top Glove Corp

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Top Glove Corp (OTCPK:TGLVY)?
A

There are no earnings for Top Glove Corp

Q
What were Top Glove Corp’s (OTCPK:TGLVY) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Top Glove Corp

