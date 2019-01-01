ñol

Top Glove Corp
(OTCPK:TGLVY)
1.14
-0.06[-5.00%]
At close: Jun 3
Day High/Low1.14 - 1.14
52 Week High/Low1.14 - 8.75
Open / Close1.14 / 1.14
Float / Outstanding- / 2B
Vol / Avg.49.8K / 4.7K
Mkt Cap2.3B
P/E3.62
50d Avg. Price1.5
Div / Yield0.41/35.95%
Payout Ratio123.2
EPS0.04
Total Float-

Top Glove Corp (OTC:TGLVY), Dividends

Top Glove Corp issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Top Glove Corp generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Jan 10, 2013
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Top Glove Corp Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Top Glove Corp (TGLVY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Top Glove Corp. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.09 on February 5, 2013.

Q
What date did I need to own Top Glove Corp (TGLVY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Top Glove Corp (TGLVY). The last dividend payout was on February 5, 2013 and was $0.09

Q
How much per share is the next Top Glove Corp (TGLVY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Top Glove Corp (TGLVY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.09 on February 5, 2013

Q
What is the dividend yield for Top Glove Corp (OTCPK:TGLVY)?
A

Top Glove Corp has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Top Glove Corp (TGLVY) was $0.09 and was paid out next on February 5, 2013.

