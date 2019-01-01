TFI International (NYSE:TFII), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for TFI International
TFI International Questions & Answers
The latest price target for TFI International (NYSE: TFII) was reported by Morgan Stanley on May 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $128.00 expecting TFII to rise to within 12 months (a possible 51.80% upside). 18 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for TFI International (NYSE: TFII) was provided by Morgan Stanley, and TFI International maintained their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of TFI International, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for TFI International was filed on May 18, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 18, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest TFI International (TFII) rating was a maintained with a price target of $135.00 to $128.00. The current price TFI International (TFII) is trading at is $84.32, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
