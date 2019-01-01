ñol

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN), Dividends

Tenneco issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Tenneco generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

2.88%

Annual Dividend

$1.0

Last Dividend

Mar 5, 2019
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Tenneco Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Tenneco (TEN) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Tenneco. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.25 on March 21, 2019.

Q
What date did I need to own Tenneco (TEN) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Tenneco (TEN). The last dividend payout was on March 21, 2019 and was $0.25

Q
How much per share is the next Tenneco (TEN) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Tenneco (TEN). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.25 on March 21, 2019

Q
What is the dividend yield for Tenneco (NYSE:TEN)?
A

Tenneco has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Tenneco (TEN) was $0.25 and was paid out next on March 21, 2019.

