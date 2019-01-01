QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/50.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.11 - 0.49
Mkt Cap
46M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
1.75
Shares
141.6M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Sponsored

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Tekcapital Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Tekcapital (TEKCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tekcapital (OTCQB: TEKCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Tekcapital's (TEKCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Tekcapital.

Q

What is the target price for Tekcapital (TEKCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Tekcapital

Q

Current Stock Price for Tekcapital (TEKCF)?

A

The stock price for Tekcapital (OTCQB: TEKCF) is $0.325 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 14:36:20 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Tekcapital (TEKCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Tekcapital.

Q

When is Tekcapital (OTCQB:TEKCF) reporting earnings?

A

Tekcapital does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Tekcapital (TEKCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tekcapital.

Q

What sector and industry does Tekcapital (TEKCF) operate in?

A

Tekcapital is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.