Tekcapital plc (LON: TEK; OTCQB: TEKCF): Meet the Company Connecting Investors with the Latest Innovations and Breakthrough Technologies Straight from Top Universities

Tekcapital has visibility to the world’s university-developed IP from 4,500 research institutions. This helps to mitigate adverse selection and provides continuous technology acquisition opportunities.

Universities are untapped hubs for innovation. They’re places where the brightest minds connect and collaborate on the newest technologies and latest revolutionary tools. It’s no wonder that some of the most groundbreaking discoveries of the modern age have originated at the university level.

What if you could invest in the most exciting new discoveries top universities from around the globe are developing? Tekcapital plc (TEKTEKCF, a London-based university IP investment group, has made this goal its mission.

Tekcapital plc is focused on transforming university discoveries into valuable products. It maintains a portfolio of university intellectual property investments and also collaborates with research institutions and businesses to help them find and develop disruptive technologies. From start to finish, Tekcapital provides a host of technology transfer services enabling universities to commercialize its innovations.

Investors and businesses also tap into added benefits when working with Tekcapital. If you’re curious about an investment opportunity, Tekcapital can rapidly provide detailed reports on the prospect you’re reviewing, outlining various merits, including commercialization potential, IP position and market landscape. It has provided more than 7,000 of these Invention Evaluator reports.

Tekcapital also helps businesses incorporate promising technologies, find acquirable technologies and network with industry professionals and consultants.

But what really sets Tekcapital apart is its promising selection of socially responsible companies it has formed around university innovations. Tekcapital portfolio companies hold more than 70 patents and applications— and this number is growing fast. Its holdings range from software to medical devices, autonomous vehicle technologies and food tech for developing better for you products.

Tekcapital’s current portfolio companies include:

Belluscura plc BELL: Medical device company that’s developing and commercializing a new wave of oxygen enrichment technologies that cover broad industry and therapeutic applications.

Lucyd Ltd: Innovative eyewear company combining Bluetooth(R) technology, noise-cancelling microphones and easy touch controls into top-notch quality optical frames. Lucyd and its U.S. subsidiary provide prescription glasses that allow you to remain connected to your digital life.

Guident Ltd: Leading developer of IP and software apps for autonomous vehicles.

Salarius Ltd: Developed a patented process for producing micron-sized salt crystals that offer all of the flavor of salt with roughly half of the sodium for snack food applications.

Tekcapital is a profitable, IP Investment Company with a history of strong growth of net assets. Tekcapital has an ROCE of 37% based on the trailing twelve months to May 2021 and no debt.

To learn more about Tekcapital’s portfolio of breakthrough technologies as well as its suite of IP investment services here. You can also visit Tekcapital’s investor relations page to review financial reports and company information.

