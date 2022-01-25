This Company Wants to Help the World Reduce Sodium Consumption Without Compromising Taste

Photo by Jason Tuinstra on Unsplash

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), reducing sodium intake by 33% could prevent between 28,000 and 50,000 premature deaths per year in the U.S. This fact prompted the FDA to release voluntary sodium reduction goals for the food industry, “to provide measurable voluntary short-term (2.5-year) goals for sodium content in commercially processed, packaged, and prepared foods to reduce excess population sodium intake.”

The reason for these guidelines for the food industry is that most of the U.S. population significantly exceeds recommended sodium consumption limits.

MicroSalt Inc. has a solution meant to help snack food companies and their consumers reduce their sodium intake without sacrificing flavor. Its patented technology allows it to create salt particles about 100 times smaller than regular table salt, providing full-salt flavor with about half the sodium and improved product adhesion.

“We are very excited about the future potential of MicroSalt(R) and the positive impact it can make by enabling ‘better for you’ snacks with reduced sodium,” said Clifford Gross, Ph.D. CEO of Tekcapital plc TEK TEKCF, which owns 80% of MicroSalt. Tekcapital is the university technology accelerator that established MicroSalt. Tekcapital’s goal is to transform university discoveries into valuable products that can make a positive impact on people’s lives.

The global salt market was valued at about $28.5 billion in 2020, according to Statista, which projects the market will reach a value of more than $32 billion by 2026. The largest salt producers in the U.S. are McCormick & Co. Inc. MKC, K+S Aktiengesellschaft KPLUY and Cargill Inc.

In December 2020, MicroSalt launched its line of SaltMe! potato chips, an all natural, non-GMO, kosher, and gluten-free potato chip with all the flavor and half the sodium. SaltMe! potato chips come in four flavors: original; cheddar and sour cream; sour cream and onion; and barbecue.

The chips are available online through Amazon and in-store at the Central Market and many natural food stores. Further, the Company recently announced that SaltMe! potato chips would be available nationwide at Kroger supermarkets, the largest supermarket by revenue in the U.S., starting in February 2022.

Sodium Intake is a Cause for Concern for Many

Salt (sodium chloride) is the primary source of sodium in processed foods and the main way people in the U.S. consume the mineral. As much as 80% of the average American’s salt intake comes from processed and restaurant foods — not salt added at the dining table.

Too much sodium can raise blood pressure, a significant risk factor for heart disease and stroke. According to the World Health Organization, about 1.1 billion adults have high blood pressure; 17.9 million people die each year from cardiovascular disease, and 31% of all deaths are related to cardiovascular disease.

Average sodium consumption in the U.S. is about 3,400 milligrams per day, while federal guidelines and the American Heart Association recommend less than 2,300 mg per day for the general population. According to the American Heart Association, reducing sodium intake by 1,000 mg per day could end up preventing between 44,000 and 92,000 deaths per year and save between $10 billion and $24 billion annually in healthcare costs.

New CEO To Guide Company’s Growth

Rick Guiney, MicroSalt’s newly appointed CEO, said the need and market for MicroSalt are both immediate and massive.

“We are very excited about the future potential of MicroSalt and the positive impact it can make by enabling ‘better for you’ snacks with reduced sodium,” Guiney said. “I’m thrilled to be joining this successful, rapidly growing enterprise as it enters what I believe to be a significant period of accelerated growth. MicroSalt is committed to making an impact on cardiovascular disease by reducing excess sodium consumption.”

Guiney has more than 35 years of experience in the food industry, including 30-plus years as president and CEO of Classic Snacks Inc., where he pioneered the ground-up development of the business and transformed it into a market-leading direct distribution company in the food industry. Classic Snacks was included on the Inc. 500 Fastest Growing Companies list and became a national snack food packager and distributor to airlines, restaurants, hotels, country clubs, bars, and private-label retail customers.

Guiney also was a food service business manager for Quorn Foods in the United States. He replaces Victor Manzanilla, who led MicroSalt during its formative stage and will continue to guide the company as a member of its expanded board of directors.

Last February, MicroSalt launched its Regulation Crowdfunding program on the MicroVentures platform, where it has raised $750,000, in an oversubscribed offering.

Recently the Company was awarded the Star Entrepreneur Award from P&G Alumni and the “Most innovative production food technology award” from GHP in 2021.

The preceding article/post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga's in-house sponsored content team and Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC, a financial partner of Benzinga. This article/video is a paid sponsorship by investor relations agency Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC, which is paid by Tekcapital plc (TEK, TEKCF) for providing investor relations and corporate communications services relating to the Company's securities.

Although the piece is not and should not be construed as editorial content, the sponsored content team works to ensure that any and all information contained within is true and accurate to the best of their knowledge and research. The content that follows is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

