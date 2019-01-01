Telefonica (NYSE:TEF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Telefonica
Telefonica Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Telefonica (NYSE: TEF) was reported by Berenberg on November 23, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting TEF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Telefonica (NYSE: TEF) was provided by Berenberg, and Telefonica downgraded their hold rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Telefonica, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Telefonica was filed on November 23, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around November 23, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Telefonica (TEF) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Telefonica (TEF) is trading at is $5.05, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
