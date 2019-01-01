ñol

Toronto-Dominion Bank
(NYSE:TD)
75.95
-1.09[-1.41%]
At close: Jun 3
75.94
-0.0100[-0.01%]
After Hours: 4:14PM EDT
Day High/Low75.52 - 76.85
52 Week High/Low62.82 - 86.02
Open / Close76.85 / 75.94
Float / Outstanding- / 1.8B
Vol / Avg.1.6M / 2.6M
Mkt Cap137B
P/E11.95
50d Avg. Price74.93
Div / Yield2.78/3.66%
Payout Ratio41.74
EPS2.08
Total Float-

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD), Dividends

Toronto-Dominion Bank issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Toronto-Dominion Bank generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

3.51%

Annual Dividend

$3.56

Last Dividend

Apr 8

Next Dividend

Jul 7
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Toronto-Dominion Bank Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on May 26, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of July 7, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Toronto-Dominion Bank ($TD) will be on July 31, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) shares by July 8, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) will be on July 7, 2022 and will be $0.89

Q
What is the dividend yield for Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)?
A

The most current yield for Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) is 4.86% and is payable next on July 31, 2022

