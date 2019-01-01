Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank
Toronto-Dominion Bank Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) was reported by BMO Capital on December 3, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $105.00 expecting TD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 38.25% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) was provided by BMO Capital, and Toronto-Dominion Bank maintained their market perform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Toronto-Dominion Bank, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Toronto-Dominion Bank was filed on December 3, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around December 3, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) rating was a maintained with a price target of $94.00 to $105.00. The current price Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) is trading at is $75.95, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
