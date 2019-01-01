Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Apr 30)
Earnings Recap
Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Toronto-Dominion Bank beat estimated earnings by 6.0%, reporting an EPS of $1.59 versus an estimate of $1.5.
Revenue was up $769.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 0.05% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Toronto-Dominion Bank's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.62
|1.56
|1.16
|1.16
|EPS Actual
|1.64
|1.66
|1.60
|1.62
|Revenue Estimate
|8.56B
|8.20B
|6.86B
|6.86B
|Revenue Actual
|8.91B
|8.71B
|8.72B
|8.12B
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Toronto-Dominion Bank using advanced sorting and filters.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Questions & Answers
Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) is scheduled to report earnings on August 25, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 26, 2022 for Q2.
The Actual EPS was $1.19, which beat the estimate of $1.06.
The Actual Revenue was $7.3B, which beat the estimate of $6.9B.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.