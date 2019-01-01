ñol

Toronto-Dominion Bank
(NYSE:TD)
75.95
-1.09[-1.41%]
At close: Jun 3
75.94
-0.0100[-0.01%]
After Hours: 4:14PM EDT
Day High/Low75.52 - 76.85
52 Week High/Low62.82 - 86.02
Open / Close76.85 / 75.94
Float / Outstanding- / 1.8B
Vol / Avg.1.6M / 2.6M
Mkt Cap137B
P/E11.95
50d Avg. Price74.93
Div / Yield2.78/3.66%
Payout Ratio41.74
EPS2.08
Total Float-

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Toronto-Dominion Bank reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 26

EPS

$1.590

Quarterly Revenue

$8.9B

Annual Revenue (as of Apr 30)

$11.2B

Earnings Recap

 

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Toronto-Dominion Bank beat estimated earnings by 6.0%, reporting an EPS of $1.59 versus an estimate of $1.5.

Revenue was up $769.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 0.05% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Toronto-Dominion Bank's past performance:

 

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021
EPS Estimate 1.62 1.56 1.16 1.16
EPS Actual 1.64 1.66 1.60 1.62
Revenue Estimate 8.56B 8.20B 6.86B 6.86B
Revenue Actual 8.91B 8.71B 8.72B 8.12B

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Questions & Answers

Q
When is Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) reporting earnings?
A

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) is scheduled to report earnings on August 25, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 26, 2022 for Q2.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)?
A

The Actual EPS was $1.19, which beat the estimate of $1.06.

Q
What were Toronto-Dominion Bank’s (NYSE:TD) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $7.3B, which beat the estimate of $6.9B.

