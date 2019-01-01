Transcontinental Realty (NYSE:TCI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 13
EPS
$1.680
Quarterly Revenue
$7.8M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$7.8M
Earnings History
Transcontinental Realty Questions & Answers
When is Transcontinental Realty (NYSE:TCI) reporting earnings?
Transcontinental Realty (TCI) is scheduled to report earnings on August 10, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 13, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Transcontinental Realty (NYSE:TCI)?
The Actual EPS was $-1.19, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were Transcontinental Realty’s (NYSE:TCI) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $31.3M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
