Tencent Holdings (OTC:TCEHY), Dividends

Tencent Holdings issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Tencent Holdings generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
There are no upcoming dividends for Tencent Holdings. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.05 on June 15, 2015.
There are no upcoming dividends for Tencent Holdings (TCEHY). The last dividend payout was on June 15, 2015 and was $0.05
There are no upcoming dividends for Tencent Holdings (TCEHY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.05 on June 15, 2015
Tencent Holdings has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Tencent Holdings (TCEHY) was $0.05 and was paid out next on June 15, 2015.
Browse dividends on all stocks.