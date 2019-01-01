ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Tencent Holdings
(OTCPK:TCEHY)
45.99
-0.82[-1.75%]
At close: Jun 3
46.05
0.0600[0.13%]
After Hours: 4:03PM EDT
Day High/Low45.77 - 46.49
52 Week High/Low37.92 - 79.83
Open / Close46 / 45.99
Float / Outstanding- / 9.6B
Vol / Avg.1.9M / 4.4M
Mkt Cap442.1B
P/E13.28
50d Avg. Price45.5
Div / Yield0.2/0.44%
Payout Ratio5.67
EPS9.96
Total Float-

Tencent Holdings (OTC:TCEHY), Dividends

Tencent Holdings issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Tencent Holdings generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Annual Dividend

$0.0464

Last Dividend

May 15, 2015
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Tencent Holdings Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Tencent Holdings (TCEHY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Tencent Holdings. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.05 on June 15, 2015.

Q
What date did I need to own Tencent Holdings (TCEHY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Tencent Holdings (TCEHY). The last dividend payout was on June 15, 2015 and was $0.05

Q
How much per share is the next Tencent Holdings (TCEHY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Tencent Holdings (TCEHY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.05 on June 15, 2015

Q
What is the dividend yield for Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY)?
A

Tencent Holdings has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Tencent Holdings (TCEHY) was $0.05 and was paid out next on June 15, 2015.

Browse dividends on all stocks.