Tencent Holdings (OTC:TCEHY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 18
EPS
$0.410
Quarterly Revenue
$21.3B
Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)
$144.2B
Earnings History
Tencent Holdings Questions & Answers
When is Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY) reporting earnings?
Tencent Holdings (TCEHY) is scheduled to report earnings on August 17, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 18, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY)?
The Actual EPS was $0.25, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Tencent Holdings’s (OTCPK:TCEHY) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $8.4B, which beat the estimate of $0K.
