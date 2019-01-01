Tencent Holdings (OTC:TCEHY), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Tencent Holdings
Tencent Holdings Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Tencent Holdings (OTCPK: TCEHY) was reported by Barclays on May 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $44.00 expecting TCEHY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -4.33% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Tencent Holdings (OTCPK: TCEHY) was provided by Barclays, and Tencent Holdings downgraded their equal-weight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Tencent Holdings, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Tencent Holdings was filed on May 23, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 23, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Tencent Holdings (TCEHY) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $55.00 to $44.00. The current price Tencent Holdings (TCEHY) is trading at is $45.99, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
