Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage
Molson Coors Beverage Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE: TAP) was reported by Bernstein on May 17, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $59.00 expecting TAP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 10.20% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE: TAP) was provided by Bernstein, and Molson Coors Beverage downgraded their market perform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Molson Coors Beverage, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Molson Coors Beverage was filed on May 17, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 17, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Molson Coors Beverage (TAP) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $59.00. The current price Molson Coors Beverage (TAP) is trading at is $53.54, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
