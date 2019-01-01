Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Molson Coors Beverage beat estimated earnings by 52.63%, reporting an EPS of $0.29 versus an estimate of $0.19.
Revenue was up $317.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 2.74% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Molson Coors Beverage's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.85
|1.54
|1.33
|-0.09
|EPS Actual
|0.81
|1.75
|1.58
|0.01
|Revenue Estimate
|2.55B
|2.92B
|2.81B
|1.88B
|Revenue Actual
|2.62B
|2.82B
|2.94B
|1.90B
Earnings History
