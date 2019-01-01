TAL Education (NYSE:TAL), Dividends

TAL Education issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash TAL Education generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
There are no upcoming dividends for TAL Education. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.72 on September 23, 2015.
