TAL Education
(NYSE:TAL)
3.955
-0.255[-6.06%]
At close: Jun 3
4.01
0.0550[1.39%]
After Hours: 5:31PM EDT
Day High/Low3.86 - 4.18
52 Week High/Low1.6 - 37.17
Open / Close4.12 / 3.95
Float / Outstanding- / 644.9M
Vol / Avg.4.2M / 9.8M
Mkt Cap2.6B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price3.43
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.17
Total Float-

TAL Education (NYSE:TAL), Dividends

TAL Education issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash TAL Education generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

10.8%

Annual Dividend

$2.88

Last Dividend

Sep 2, 2015
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

TAL Education Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next TAL Education (TAL) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for TAL Education. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.72 on September 23, 2015.

Q
What date did I need to own TAL Education (TAL) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for TAL Education (TAL). The last dividend payout was on September 23, 2015 and was $0.72

Q
How much per share is the next TAL Education (TAL) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for TAL Education (TAL). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.72 on September 23, 2015

Q
What is the dividend yield for TAL Education (NYSE:TAL)?
A

TAL Education has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for TAL Education (TAL) was $0.72 and was paid out next on September 23, 2015.

