Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/142.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
22 - 64.58
Mkt Cap
625M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
10.5
EPS
0.87
Shares
14.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Specialty Retail
TravelCenters Of America Inc is a US-based company which operates travel centers and standalone restaurants. It operated or franchised several travel centers, few standalone truck service facilities, and some standalone restaurants. The company's customers include trucking fleets and their drivers, independent truck drivers, highway and local motorists and casual diners. It generates revenue from fuel operations, non-fuel operations, rents, royalties and other fees from tenants and franchisees.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-02
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.1900.890 0.7000
REV2.100B2.034B-66.000M

Analyst Ratings

TravelCenters Of America Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy TravelCenters Of America (TA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of TravelCenters Of America (NASDAQ: TA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are TravelCenters Of America's (TA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for TravelCenters Of America (TA) stock?

A

The latest price target for TravelCenters Of America (NASDAQ: TA) was reported by BMO Capital on October 11, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 60.00 expecting TA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 42.45% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for TravelCenters Of America (TA)?

A

The stock price for TravelCenters Of America (NASDAQ: TA) is $42.12 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does TravelCenters Of America (TA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for TravelCenters Of America.

Q

When is TravelCenters Of America (NASDAQ:TA) reporting earnings?

A

TravelCenters Of America’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 2, 2022.

Q

Is TravelCenters Of America (TA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for TravelCenters Of America.

Q

What sector and industry does TravelCenters Of America (TA) operate in?

A

TravelCenters Of America is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.