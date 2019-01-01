Tabcorp operates through principally three segments: wagering and media, lotteries and keno, and gaming services. The firm conducts wagering activities under the TAB brand both online and physically in every Australian state and territory other than Western Australia, reaching 90% of the population through a network of retail venues. Tabcorp also operates regulated lotteries in every Australian state except Western Australia. In addition, Tabcorp Gaming Solutions provides services to electronic gaming machine venues.