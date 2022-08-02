ñol

Toyota Affiliate Held Responsible For Fudging Emissions Data From At Least 2003, Investigation Finds

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
August 2, 2022 7:35 AM | 1 min read
  • Toyota Motor Corp TM affiliate doctored emissions data on some engines dated back to at least 2003, more than a decade earlier than previously indicated, Reuters reports quoting a probe.
  • The investigative committee tasked by truck and bus maker Hino Motors Ltd HINOY attributed the scandal to an environment where engineers failed to challenge superiors.
  • Hino set up the committee after it admitted to falsifying data related to emissions and fuel performance of four engines. 
  • The results detailed an oppressive atmosphere where it was difficult for staff to feel "psychological safety."
  • Hino's President, Satoshi Ogiso, apologized and promised a new corporate governance system within three months.
  • Hino has recalled close to 47,000 vehicles made between April 2017 and March 2022 and looked to recall a further 20,900.
  • In 2018, Mazda Motor Corp MZDAYSuzuki Motor Co SZKMY, and Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd YAMHY came under the scanner for improperly testing vehicles for fuel economy and emissions.
  • Subaru Corp FUJHY and Nissan Motor Co, Ltd NSANY were held for the same reason the year before.
  • Toyota recently shared plans to commercialize light-duty fuel cell electric trucks in partnership with Hino and others.
  • Price Action: TM shares closed higher by 2.57% at $166.77 on Monday.
  • Photo via Wikimedia Commons

