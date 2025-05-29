This Starbucks Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Thursday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

TD Securities analyst Andrew Charles downgraded the rating for Starbucks Corporation SBUX from Buy to Hold and maintained the price target of $90. Starbucks shares closed at $86.00 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Andrew Fein downgraded Savara Inc. SVRA from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $6 to $2. Savara shares closed at $2.1350 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

RBC Capital analyst Rishi Jaluria downgraded the rating for Salesforce, Inc . CRM from Outperform to Sector Perform and cut the price target from $420 to $275. Salesforce shares closed at $276.03 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Jefferies analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith downgraded GE Vernova Inc . GEV from Buy to Hold but raised the price target from $427 to $517. GE Vernova shares closed at $485.01 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

JP Morgan analyst Brian Essex downgraded the rating for SentinelOne, Inc. S from Overweight to Neutral and lowered the price target from $22 to $19. SentinelOne shares closed at $19.67 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

