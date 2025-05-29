May 29, 2025 8:42 AM 2 min read

This Starbucks Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Thursday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • TD Securities analyst Andrew Charles downgraded the rating for Starbucks Corporation SBUX from Buy to Hold and maintained the price target of $90. Starbucks shares closed at $86.00 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Andrew Fein downgraded Savara Inc. SVRA from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $6 to $2. Savara shares closed at $2.1350 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • RBC Capital analyst Rishi Jaluria downgraded the rating for Salesforce, Inc. CRM from Outperform to Sector Perform and cut the price target from $420 to $275. Salesforce shares closed at $276.03 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Jefferies analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith downgraded GE Vernova Inc. GEV from Buy to Hold but raised the price target from $427 to $517. GE Vernova shares closed at $485.01 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • JP Morgan analyst Brian Essex downgraded the rating for SentinelOne, Inc. S from Overweight to Neutral and lowered the price target from $22 to $19. SentinelOne shares closed at $19.67 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

