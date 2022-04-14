RBC Capital Bumps Up Stelco Price Target

by

Stelco Holdings Inc STLC STZHF price target has been raised to C$61 from C$60, by RBC Capital analyst Alexander Jackson.

price target has been raised to C$61 from C$60, by analyst Alexander Jackson. The analysts maintained the Sector Perform rating on the shares.

The analyst expects a solid quarter for Stelco, albeit down compared to Q4, on lower steel prices and sales volumes.

Jackson adds that HRC (hot-rolled coil) prices were falling through Q1 before rebounding in March on a return of buyers and increased raw material costs.

The analyst believes Stelco exited the quarter with a much fuller order book than it entered.

Price Action: STLC shares traded higher by 1.29% at C$51.91 on TSX on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.