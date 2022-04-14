QQQ
RBC Capital Bumps Up Stelco Price Target

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
April 14, 2022 10:04 AM | 1 min read
  • Stelco Holdings Inc STLC STZHF price target has been raised to C$61 from C$60, by RBC Capital analyst Alexander Jackson.
  • The analysts maintained the Sector Perform rating on the shares.
  • The analyst expects a solid quarter for Stelco, albeit down compared to Q4, on lower steel prices and sales volumes.
  • Jackson adds that HRC (hot-rolled coil) prices were falling through Q1 before rebounding in March on a return of buyers and increased raw material costs.
  • The analyst believes Stelco exited the quarter with a much fuller order book than it entered.
  • Price Action: STLC shares traded higher by 1.29% at C$51.91 on TSX on the last check Thursday.

Posted In: BriefsCanadaAnalyst ColorNewsPrice TargetReiterationAnalyst Ratings