What's Going On With Stereotaxis Shares Wednesday?

Stereotaxis, Inc. STXS shares are moving higher on Wednesday after the company announced it was accepted into the NVIDIA Corporation NVDA Connect program.

What To Know: Stereotaxis was accepted into the NVIDIA Connect program, which supports member companies with NVIDIA’s software development resources, frameworks and software development kits.

“We greatly appreciate the support of NVIDIA in our efforts to pioneer endovascular robotics and take the technology to new incredible heights,” said David Fischel, Stereotaxis Chairman & CEO.

The company’s technology was also highlighted by NVIDIA at its GTC Conference this week in San Jose, California. Specifically, NVIDIA’s Vice President of Healthcare and Life Sciences pointed out Stereotaxis’ surgical robots and its efforts to incorporate AI into robotics.

STXS Price Action: At the time of publication, Stereotaxis stock is trading 11.6% higher at $2.06, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Image: This illustration was generated using artificial intelligence via Midjourney.

Overview
