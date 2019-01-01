QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.3K
Div / Yield
0.23/2.50%
52 Wk
8.37 - 13.04
Mkt Cap
2.7B
Payout Ratio
56.7
Open
-
P/E
24.37
EPS
0.06
Shares
295.9M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 8, 2022, 1:29PM
Benzinga - Mar 2, 2021, 6:34AM
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Software AG is a Germany-based provider of software solutions for the banking, communication and media, local and federal government, energy, insurance, transportation, retail, and manufacturing end markets. Its services include business process management, portfolio management, risk and compliance management, operational intelligence, and streaming analytics, many of which are delivered via cloud-based software applications. The firm has operations in North America, South America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Australia, and Asia-Pacific.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Software Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Software (STWRY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Software (OTCQX: STWRY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Software's (STWRY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Software.

Q

What is the target price for Software (STWRY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Software (OTCQX: STWRY) was reported by Barclays on March 2, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting STWRY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Software (STWRY)?

A

The stock price for Software (OTCQX: STWRY) is $9.25 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 14:44:05 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Software (STWRY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on May 17, 2012 to stockholders of record on May 2, 2012.

Q

When is Software (OTCQX:STWRY) reporting earnings?

A

Software does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Software (STWRY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Software.

Q

What sector and industry does Software (STWRY) operate in?

A

Software is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.