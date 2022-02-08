Tractor Supply Partners with Software AG For Integration Solutions
- Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ: TSCO) has partnered with Software AG (OTC: STWRY) to manage customer demand and improve shopping experiences.
- Tractor Supply uses Software AG's API and integration solution to enable its customers to connect experiences across the store, mobile, and click-and-collect channels.
- Software AG solution allows Tractor Supply's customers to make purchases faster through advanced mobile solutions.
- "What became clear was that in the 'new normal,' integration and forming a fluid flow of data between systems would be key to maintaining strong relationships with our customers," said Rob Mills, EVP and Chief Technology, Digital and Strategy Officer, Tractor Supply.
- Price Action: TSCO shares are trading higher by 1.49% at $220.85 on the last check Tuesday.
