Tractor Supply Partners with Software AG For Integration Solutions
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 08, 2022 1:29pm   Comments
Tractor Supply Partners with Software AG For Integration Solutions
  • Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ: TSCOhas partnered with Software AG (OTC: STWRY) to manage customer demand and improve shopping experiences.
  • Tractor Supply uses Software AG's API and integration solution to enable its customers to connect experiences across the store, mobile, and click-and-collect channels.
  • Software AG solution allows Tractor Supply's customers to make purchases faster through advanced mobile solutions.
  • "What became clear was that in the 'new normal,' integration and forming a fluid flow of data between systems would be key to maintaining strong relationships with our customers," said Rob Mills, EVP and Chief Technology, Digital and Strategy Officer, Tractor Supply.
  • Price Action: TSCO shares are trading higher by 1.49% at $220.85 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts

