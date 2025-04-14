April 14, 2025 9:10 AM 1 min read

This Marriott International Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Monday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Goldman Sachs analyst Lizzie Dove downgraded the rating for Marriott International, Inc. MAR from Buy to Neutral and cut the price target from $313 to $245. Marriott International shares closed at $225.22 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • JP Morgan analyst Tien-Tsin Huang downgraded Flywire Corporation FLYW from Neutral to Underweight and lowered the price target from $16 to $9. Flywire shares closed at $8.53 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • UBS analyst Jon Windham downgraded the rating for Stem, Inc. STEM from Buy to Neutral. Stem shares closed at $0.3559 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Wells Fargo analyst Steven Cahall downgraded Comcast Corporation CMCSA from Equal-Weight to Underweight and lowered the price target from $37 to $31. Comcast shares closed at $33.72 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Zelman & Assoc downgraded the rating for American Woodmark Corporation AMWD from Neutral to Underperform. American Woodmark shares closed at $57.98 on Friday.  See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying MAR stock? Here’s what analysts think:

NewsDowngradesPre-Market OutlookMarketsAnalyst RatingsTrading IdeasTop Downgrades

