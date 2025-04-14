This Marriott International Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Monday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Goldman Sachs analyst Lizzie Dove downgraded the rating for Marriott International, Inc. MAR from Buy to Neutral and cut the price target from $313 to $245. Marriott International shares closed at $225.22 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- JP Morgan analyst Tien-Tsin Huang downgraded Flywire Corporation FLYW from Neutral to Underweight and lowered the price target from $16 to $9. Flywire shares closed at $8.53 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- UBS analyst Jon Windham downgraded the rating for Stem, Inc. STEM from Buy to Neutral. Stem shares closed at $0.3559 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Wells Fargo analyst Steven Cahall downgraded Comcast Corporation CMCSA from Equal-Weight to Underweight and lowered the price target from $37 to $31. Comcast shares closed at $33.72 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Zelman & Assoc downgraded the rating for American Woodmark Corporation AMWD from Neutral to Underperform. American Woodmark shares closed at $57.98 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
Considering buying MAR stock? Here’s what analysts think:
Read This Next:
Photo via Shutterstock
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
AMWDAmerican Woodmark Corp
$57.60-0.66%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
17.50
Growth
47.50
Quality
51.75
Value
66.04
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in