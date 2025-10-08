Forget MicroStrategy, These 2 Little-Known Bitcoin Treasury Stocks Are Significantly Undervalued

Strategy Inc. (NASDAQ:MSTR), formerly known as MicroStrategy, is widely regarded as the pioneer of the Bitcoin treasury strategy among publicly traded companies.

Over the past five years, its stock has skyrocketed 1,893%, fueled by the broader Bitcoin bull market and the company's aggressive, debt-driven cryptocurrency acquisitions. Following this rally, the stock currently scores poorly in terms of Value in Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings, and has an unfavorable price trend in the short, medium, and long terms.

2 Little-Known Undervalued Bitcoin Treasury Stocks

There are, however, two Bitcoin Treasury stocks that have seen a big spike in their Value scores in Benzinga’s Edge Rankings, within the span of just one week.

In Benzinga’s rankings, the Value score essentially evaluates a stock’s fundamental measures such as earnings, assets, sales and operating performance relative to its market valuation, before ranking it as a percentile against all other stocks in its list.

1. Sequans Communications SA

French fabless semiconductor company Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) is up 63.43 points in Benzinga’s Value score, from 7.8 to 71.23, within the span of a week.

This can primarily be attributed to the company’s Bitcoin treasury play, when it announced the acquisition of 683 additional bitcoins, expanding its cryptocurrency holdings and prompting a market revaluation way back in July. Its Bitcoin holdings are currently valued at $400 million. This, along with its low price-to-earnings ratio of 0.052, likely prompted this surge.

The stock currently scores high on Growth and Value in Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings, but has an unfavorable price trend in the short, medium and long-term. Click here for deeper insights into the stock, its peers and competitors.

2. Reitar Logtech Holdings Ltd.

Hong Kong-based Reitar Logtech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:RITR) provides asset management services for logistics property owners. Its Value score surged from 10.9 to 44.88 within a week, primarily due to the steep decline in the stock price over the past week.

Earlier this year, the company announced plans to acquire $1.5 billion worth of Bitcoin for its strategic reserve, according to filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission in June.

The stock scores poorly in Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings, across the board, with an unfavorable price trend in the short, medium and long terms. Click here for deeper insights into the stock, its peers and competitors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock