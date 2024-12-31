Acadia Pharmaceuticals, FTAI Aviation And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Tuesday

U.S. stocks were slightly lower, with the Dow Jones index falling around 0.1% on Tuesday.

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. ACAD rose sharply during Tuesday's session.

Acadia Pharmaceuticals will replace Independent Bank Group in S&P SmallCap 600, effective prior to opening of trading on Jan. 3, 2025.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals shares jumped 11.9% to $18.67 on Tuesday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today's session.

Almacenes Éxito S.A . EXTO shares jumped 20.7% to $3.62.

. shares jumped 20.7% to $3.62. zSpace, Inc . ZSPC gained 18.7% to $17.75.

. gained 18.7% to $17.75. FTAI Aviation Ltd . FTAI shares rose 14.8% to $145.27. On Monday, the company launched a strategic capital initiative in partnership with institutional investors.

. shares rose 14.8% to $145.27. On Monday, the company launched a strategic capital initiative in partnership with institutional investors. SiriusPoint Ltd. SPNT gained 14.6% to $16.27. SiriusPoint announced full repurchase of CM Bermuda shares.

gained 14.6% to $16.27. SiriusPoint announced full repurchase of CM Bermuda shares. Logistic Properties of the Americas LPA gained 13% to $11.30.

gained 13% to $11.30. GDEV Inc. GDEV rose 8.6% to $20.10.

rose 8.6% to $20.10. Hertz Global Holdings, Inc . HTZ gained 8.3% to $3.8350.

. gained 8.3% to $3.8350. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company GT rose 4.4% to $9.15.

Now Read This: