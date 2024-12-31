Acadia Pharmaceuticals, FTAI Aviation And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Tuesday

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
U.S. stocks were slightly lower, with the Dow Jones index falling around 0.1% on Tuesday.
Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. ACAD rose sharply during Tuesday's session.
Acadia Pharmaceuticals will replace Independent Bank Group in S&P SmallCap 600, effective prior to opening of trading on Jan. 3, 2025.
ACADIA Pharmaceuticals shares jumped 11.9% to $18.67 on Tuesday.
Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today's session.
- Almacenes Éxito S.A. EXTO shares jumped 20.7% to $3.62.
- zSpace, Inc. ZSPC gained 18.7% to $17.75.
- FTAI Aviation Ltd. FTAI shares rose 14.8% to $145.27. On Monday, the company launched a strategic capital initiative in partnership with institutional investors.
- SiriusPoint Ltd. SPNT gained 14.6% to $16.27. SiriusPoint announced full repurchase of CM Bermuda shares.
- Logistic Properties of the Americas LPA gained 13% to $11.30.
- GDEV Inc. GDEV rose 8.6% to $20.10.
- Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. HTZ gained 8.3% to $3.8350.
- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company GT rose 4.4% to $9.15.
