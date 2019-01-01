QQQ
Range
0.85 - 1.06
Vol / Avg.
246.1K/388.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.18 - 3.15
Mkt Cap
77.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.99
P/E
-
EPS
0.05
Shares
75.2M
Outstanding
Tokens.com Corp is a Proof-of-Stake technology company that provides investors with a secure way to gain exposure to staking rewards and cryptocurrencies. It provides investors with exposure to the digital assets that power Decentralized Finance and Non-Fungible Tokens, without the burden of buying, managing, and securing digital assets themselves. The company creates value for its investors through earning Staking yields and the appreciation of its digital asset inventory, all achieved through environmentally friendly technology.

Analyst Ratings

Tokens.com Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Tokens.com (SMURF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tokens.com (OTCQB: SMURF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Tokens.com's (SMURF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Tokens.com.

Q

What is the target price for Tokens.com (SMURF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Tokens.com

Q

Current Stock Price for Tokens.com (SMURF)?

A

The stock price for Tokens.com (OTCQB: SMURF) is $1.03 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:35 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Tokens.com (SMURF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Tokens.com.

Q

When is Tokens.com (OTCQB:SMURF) reporting earnings?

A

Tokens.com does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Tokens.com (SMURF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tokens.com.

Q

What sector and industry does Tokens.com (SMURF) operate in?

A

Tokens.com is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.