Getting To DeFi And Metaverse Investments Can Be Tricky, This Company Says It Wants To Help

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

The metaverse might just be big — really big.

A report by Bloomberg Intelligence estimates the movement to converge the physical and digital realms could grow into an $800 billion market by 2024, but with so many nascent technologies linked to it, it’s difficult to imagine what the metaverse’s final form might be. Goldman Sachs sees the metaverse as a potential $8 trillion market opportunity.

Decentralized finance (DeFi), play-to-earn games, metaverse real estate, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), Web3 and smart contracts are all part of the overarching world. But which vertical should the metaverse investor focus on, and how can they concentrate their investment into a metaverse basket?

Tokens.com (OTCQB:SMURF) (NEO Exchange Canada: COIN) (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: 76M) says that these have been difficult questions to answer. Tokens.com reportedly wants to help realize the gap between the metaverse community and its public market investors to NFTs, metaverse and DeFi projects. By investing in tokens directly tied to these verticals, Tokens.com states that its goal is to act as a proxy bet on the future of technology for investors.

Getting exposure to assets like the Metaverse and NFTs directly can be intimidating. Tokens.com provides an alternative for investors seeking to get this exposure. As a public company, investors can buy the shares and the company invests into areas like DeFi, NFTs, and the Metaverse in a safe and secure way.

“Tokens.com provides our fund with a gateway to access all things crypto outside of Bitcoin. We are excited to work with Tokens.com to be one of the first global investors to invest in DeFi, NFTs, and the metaverse,” CI Global Asset Management Portfolio Manager Jeremy Yeung said.

Tokens.com: Metaverse Concentration

In the last few months, Tokens.com has reported strides toward its mission. The company has:

Tokens.com says it aims to continue to develop a diversified portfolio of Web3 linked assets and businesses. These include Decentralized Finance (DeFi), NFTs, gaming and the metaverse. Additionally, the company prides itself on only investing in proof-of-stake tokens, which are more environmentally friendly than Bitcoin’s energy-intensive proof-of-work method.

The metaverse is impacting fashion, social media, gaming, shopping, computing and several other industries. Tokens.com invests in these metaverse verticals, granting investors a portfolio of metaverse investments that are readily available through a single channel.

Photo by Julien Tromeur on Unsplash