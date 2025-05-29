Tesla, Block Ride Bitcoin Boom As MicroStrategy Goes All In

As Bitcoin BTC/USD keeps climbing, some public companies aren't just watching from the sidelines – they're quietly raking in billions just by holding it.

From household names like Tesla Inc. TSLA and Block Inc. XYZ to surprise entries like Semler Scientific Inc. SMLR and Next Technology Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTT), companies that bought Bitcoin early are now enjoying eye-popping gains.

The key? It's not just how much Bitcoin they own – it's how early and how cheaply they got in.

Let's break down which companies are winning the most from their Bitcoin bets.

MicroStrategy: The Ultimate Bitcoin Whale

No surprises here – MicroStrategy Inc MSTR remains the corporate king of Bitcoin. The company holds over 580,000 Bitcoins, and its investment has grown from a $40.6 billion cost to more than $63 billion in value.

That's more than $22 billion in unrealized profit. With over 60% of its market value now tied to Bitcoin, MicroStrategy has become a proxy for crypto exposure on Wall Street.

Tesla: Silent Holder, Big Profits

Elon Musk's Tesla might not talk much about crypto these days, but it certainly knows how to make it count. The EV giant scooped up 11,509 Bitcoins for just $386 million. That same stash is now worth $1.25 billion – a gain of more than 220%.

For a trillion-dollar company, it's a small position but a massive return.

Block: Square's Bitcoin Is Multiplying

Jack Dorsey's Block, formerly Square, took an early leap into Bitcoin. And it paid off.

The company's 8,584 Bitcoin holdings have nearly quadrupled in value—from $261 million to over $930 million. While it’s best known for payments and fintech, Bitcoin is becoming a major part of the story.

Read Also: Microsoft Passed On Bitcoin While GameStop Jumped In: Who’s Laughing Now?

GameStop: From Meme To Bitcoin Holder

GameStop Corp GME is back in the headlines, this time not for short squeezes but for Bitcoin. The company recently acquired 4,710 Bitcoins, which are now worth over $511 million.

While the purchase price is unknown, the valuation suggests GameStop bought in at an opportune time. With over 3.5% of its market value in Bitcoin, it's the latest unexpected name betting on crypto.

Next Technology: A Quiet Crypto Play With Loud Results

Next Technology might not be a household name, but it's one of the biggest Bitcoin gainers on the list. Its 5,833 Bitcoin investment – originally worth just $183 million – is now valued at over $633 million.

That's a gain of more than 240%, making it one of the stealthiest winners in the corporate Bitcoin world.

Semler Scientific: From Medical Devices To Digital Gold

In a move that turned heads, Semler Scientific bought 4,264 Bitcoins worth nearly $463 million. With a market cap of just over $500 million, almost 90% of the company's value is now tied to Bitcoin. It's one of the boldest moves among small-cap companies – and it could pay off handsomely if Bitcoin keeps rising.

While miners like MARA Holdings Inc MARA and Riot Platforms Inc RIOT have long held Bitcoin as part of their operations, it’s the companies that bought Bitcoin early and cheaply that are seeing the biggest windfalls. Whether they're tech giants, medical firms, or meme stocks, these Bitcoin believers are proving that timing really is everything.

As corporate treasuries evolve, don't be surprised if more firms follow suit. With returns like these, sitting on Bitcoin might just be the best investment decision they've ever made.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock