South32 Stock (OTC:SHTLF), Dividends

South32 issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash South32 generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
There are no upcoming dividends for South32. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.06 on October 11, 2018.
