South32
(OTCPK:SHTLF)
$2.78
At close: Aug 30
$2.4387
-0.3413[-12.28%]
After Hours: 12:11AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -52 Week High/Low- - 4.09Open / Close- / -Float / Outstanding- / 4.6B
Vol / Avg.0K / 37.2KMkt Cap12.9BP/E4.8850d Avg. Price2.18
Div / Yield0.23/8.17%Payout Ratio21.4EPS-Total Float-

South32 Stock (OTC:SHTLF), Dividends

South32 issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash South32 generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

5.15%

Annual Dividend

$0.124

Last Dividend

Sep 14, 2018
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert

South32 Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next South32 (SHTLF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for South32. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.06 on October 11, 2018.

Q
What date did I need to own South32 (SHTLF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for South32 (SHTLF). The last dividend payout was on October 11, 2018 and was $0.06

Q
How much per share is the next South32 (SHTLF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for South32 (SHTLF). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.06 on October 11, 2018

Q
What is the dividend yield for South32 (OTCPK:SHTLF)?
A

South32 has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for South32 (SHTLF) was $0.06 and was paid out next on October 11, 2018.

