ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Shimao Group Holdings
(OTCPK:SHMAY)
5.77
00
At close: Apr 18
40.00
34.2300[593.24%]
After Hours: 9:29AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low4.9 - 29.35
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 379.4M
Vol / Avg.- / 1.6K
Mkt Cap2.2B
P/E0.99
50d Avg. Price5.65
Div / Yield2.06/35.66%
Payout Ratio33.12
EPS-
Total Float-

Shimao Group Holdings (OTC:SHMAY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Shimao Group Holdings reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Jun 30)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Shimao Group Holdings using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Shimao Group Holdings Questions & Answers

Q
When is Shimao Group Holdings (OTCPK:SHMAY) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Shimao Group Holdings

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Shimao Group Holdings (OTCPK:SHMAY)?
A

There are no earnings for Shimao Group Holdings

Q
What were Shimao Group Holdings’s (OTCPK:SHMAY) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Shimao Group Holdings

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.