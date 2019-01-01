ñol

Shimao Group Holdings
(OTCPK:SHMAY)
5.77
00
At close: Apr 18
40.00
34.2300[593.24%]
After Hours: 9:29AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low4.9 - 29.35
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 379.4M
Vol / Avg.- / 1.6K
Mkt Cap2.2B
P/E0.99
50d Avg. Price5.65
Div / Yield2.06/35.66%
Payout Ratio33.12
EPS-
Total Float-

Shimao Group Holdings (OTC:SHMAY), Dividends

Shimao Group Holdings issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Shimao Group Holdings generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

4.84%

Annual Dividend

$1.2740

Last Dividend

Sep 10, 2018
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Shimao Group Holdings Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Shimao Group Holdings (SHMAY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Shimao Group Holdings. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.64 on October 15, 2018.

Q
What date did I need to own Shimao Group Holdings (SHMAY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Shimao Group Holdings (SHMAY). The last dividend payout was on October 15, 2018 and was $0.64

Q
How much per share is the next Shimao Group Holdings (SHMAY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Shimao Group Holdings (SHMAY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.64 on October 15, 2018

Q
What is the dividend yield for Shimao Group Holdings (OTCPK:SHMAY)?
A

Shimao Group Holdings has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Shimao Group Holdings (SHMAY) was $0.64 and was paid out next on October 15, 2018.

