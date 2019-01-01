ñol

Shinhan Financial Group
(NYSE:SHG)
34.26
-0.23[-0.67%]
Last update: 1:00PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low33.9 - 34.36
52 Week High/Low29 - 39.17
Open / Close34.04 / -
Float / Outstanding- / 530.4M
Vol / Avg.39.8K / 132.4K
Mkt Cap18.2B
P/E5.56
50d Avg. Price33.04
Div / Yield0.79/2.28%
Payout Ratio12.09
EPS2552
Total Float-

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG), Dividends

Shinhan Financial Group issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Shinhan Financial Group generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Last Dividend

Dec 31, 2008
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Shinhan Financial Group Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Shinhan Financial Group (SHG) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Shinhan Financial Group.

Q
What date did I need to own Shinhan Financial Group (SHG) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Shinhan Financial Group.

Q
How much per share is the next Shinhan Financial Group (SHG) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Shinhan Financial Group (SHG) will be on December 29, 2008 and will be $0.00

Q
What is the dividend yield for Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Shinhan Financial Group.

