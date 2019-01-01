Shenandoah (NASDAQ:SHEN), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Shenandoah
Shenandoah Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Shenandoah (NASDAQ: SHEN) was reported by Raymond James on May 3, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $25.00 expecting SHEN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 8.81% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Shenandoah (NASDAQ: SHEN) was provided by Raymond James, and Shenandoah upgraded their strong buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Shenandoah, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Shenandoah was filed on May 3, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 3, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Shenandoah (SHEN) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $25.00. The current price Shenandoah (SHEN) is trading at is $22.98, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
