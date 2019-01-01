QQQ
Benzinga - Sep 20, 2021, 12:16PM
Benzinga - Jul 7, 2021, 2:40PM
Benzinga - Jun 11, 2021, 3:30PM
Benzinga - Apr 27, 2021, 1:21PM
Benzinga - Apr 22, 2021, 2:42PM

ProShares Short S&P500 Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy ProShares Short S&P500 (SH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (ARCA: SH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ProShares Short S&P500's (SH) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for ProShares Short S&P500.

Q

What is the target price for ProShares Short S&P500 (SH) stock?

A

There is no analysis for ProShares Short S&P500

Q

Current Stock Price for ProShares Short S&P500 (SH)?

A

The stock price for ProShares Short S&P500 (ARCA: SH) is $14.99 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ProShares Short S&P500 (SH) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 3, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 26, 2018.

Q

When is ProShares Short S&P500 (ARCA:SH) reporting earnings?

A

ProShares Short S&P500 does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is ProShares Short S&P500 (SH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ProShares Short S&P500.

Q

What sector and industry does ProShares Short S&P500 (SH) operate in?

A

ProShares Short S&P500 is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.