ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Fintech
News
Podcast
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
How to Invest in Jewelry
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Future of Crypto
Cannabis
Cannabis Conference
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Premium
My Stocks
Tools
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

How This US Senator, Finance Committee Member Is Betting Against The Stock Market

by Chris Katje, Benzinga Staff Writer 
November 4, 2022 12:28 PM | 4 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • A member of Congress has made several trades in ETFs that short the market or U.S. stocks in 2022.
  • The short ETFs have outperformed the S&P 500 in 2022.
How This US Senator, Finance Committee Member Is Betting Against The Stock Market

A U.S. Senator who previously bet against the stock market in 2022 has placed a new bet with an ETF that shorts U.S. listed companies. Here are the details.

What Happened: Delaware Senator Thomas Carper bought up to $110,000 in Ranger Equity Bear Bear ETF (ARCA: $HDGE), an active ETF that shorts US listed stocks, according to Unusual Whales, a Twitter account that tracks unusual trades by Congress members.

Carper, who sits on the Senate Finance Committee, "is actively shorting the US economy,” Unusual Whales tweeted.

Related Link: EXCLUSIVE - Unusual Whales Creates 'Nancy Pelosi ETF' So You Can Track Her Trades

The Ranger Equity Bear Bear ETF HDGE from Advisor Shares was launched in 2011 and has $152 million in assets under management.

“The investment objective of the AdvisorShares Ranger Equity Bear ETF is capital appreciation through short sales of domestically traded equity securities,” the company’s website says. “In selecting short positions, the Fund seeks to identify securities with low earnings quality or aggressive accounting which may be intended on the part of company management to mask operational deterioration and bolster the reported earnings per share over a short time period.”

AdvisorShares says the ETF could be used as a tool in a long/short strategy where investors go long on an index ETF and go long HDGE giving them short exposure as well.

The fund invests in companies with future catalysts that could drive stock prices lower. The fund seeks to hold between 20 to 75 short positions averaging in size of 2% to 7% each.

Among the current top ten holdings of the ETF are Universal Display OLED, OneMain Holdings OMF, Equinix EQIX, DoorDash Inc DASH and Cirrus Logic CRUS.

The current makeup of the ETF is 45.7% small cap stocks, 36.5% mid-cap stocks and 17.8% large cap stocks.

Why It’s Important: While members of Congress are allowed to buy and sell stocks, including taking short positions, as long as they properly disclose, this could be a bad take for the public.

The push to ban members of U.S. Congress from buying and selling stocks, options and ETFs has risen in recent years. Over the last two years, members of Congress have been buying and selling stocks linked to committees they serve on or based on new policies or contracts announced by the U.S. government.

Carper, who previously served as Delaware governor from 1993 to 2001, has been a U.S. Senator since 2001. He has actively been betting against the performance of the U.S. stock market in 2022.

As a member of the Senate Finance Committee, Carper could be privy to information of what the U.S. government plans to do to fight high inflation and keep the country out of a recession.

Along with the new position in the Ranger Equity Bear Bear ETF, Carper previously held shares of the ProShares Short QQQ PSQ, which bets against the performance of the Nasdaq 100, as tracked by the Invesco QQQ Trust QQQ.

Carper also previously held shares of the ProShares Short S&P 500 SH, which shorts the S&P 500, a key market index tracked with the S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY.

The U.S. Senator holds long positions in several stocks, so the new position could be a hedge as it was meant or a trust that AdvisorShares has found companies that will likely have earnings pressure going forward.

News of Carper’s bets against the U.S. stock market could continue to put pressure on a ban of members of Congress to be able to trade stocks.

  • The HDGE ETF is up 7.6% in the last month compared to a 9.2% drop for the S&P 500.
  • The ETF is up 23.0% year-to-date in 2022 compared to a loss of 23.9% for the S&P 500.
  • HDGE beats the S&P 500 over the short term
  • Scaling out further shows HDGE down 22.6% in the last three years compared to a gain of 8.2% for the S&P 500.
  • Over the last five years, HDGE is down 17.6% compared to a gain of 11.7% for the S&P 500.

Read Next: US Congressman Proposes New Taxes On Oil Companies Months After Buying Tesla Shares: What Investors Should Know

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: CongressCongress tradesS&P 500SenateThomas CarperUnusual WhalesGovernmentNewsBroad U.S. Equity ETFsSpecialty ETFsPoliticsTop StoriesETFsGeneral

11 Best Black Friday Deals on Amazon

by Patton Hunnicutt
October 26, 2022 11:27 AM | 5 min read
11 Best Black Friday Deals on Amazon

The best Black Friday deals from Amazon are still coming hard and fast because the holiday is not yet upon us and the mega-retailer prefers to keep consumers on the hook for as long as possible—spending as much money as possible. 

To that end, here are some of the best Black Friday deals from Amazon that you might want to consider today.

Calphalon 10-Piece Pots and Pans Set

Regular Price: $172

Sale Price: $138.88

Calphalon’s 10-Piece Pots and Pans Set is designed with stainless steel, stay-cool handles along with pour spouts. The nonstick surface is PFOA-free and built with hard-anodized aluminum that is both durable and conducts heat extremely well. The set includes 2 fry pans, a sauce pan with cover, saute pan with cover and large stock pot with cover.

Apple AirPods 2nd Generation

Regular Price: $144

Sale Price: $85.49

The 2nd Generation AirPods from Apple connect to all Apple devices and give you an enhanced listening experience. Plus, they come with a case that keeps them safe and allows you to charge them in a secure environment. With over 24 hours of battery life, access to Siri and easy setup, you can start listening to your favorite tunes or podcasts today.

Adidas Ultraboost 21 Running Shoes

Regular Price: $129.98

Sale Price: $89.98

The Adidas Women’s Ultraboost 21 running shoe is perfect for anyone who likes a short run, maybe a 5K, half marathon or more. Coming in several colors and styles, you can slip these shoes on, enjoy the cushioned outsole, sink into the supple insole and secure laces.

Ninja AF101 Air Fryer

Regular Price: $129.99

Sale Price: $97.83

The Ninja AF101 Air Fryer allows you to crisp, roast, reheat and even dehydrate food products faster and cheaper than ever before. It has a 4-quart capacity and offers a wide temperature range along with several time settings so that you can customize each dish to your needs. Plus, all the parts are dishwasher safe.

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones

Regular Price: $199.95

Sale Price: $99

Beats by Dr. Dre are among the best headphones on the market, and the Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones include the Apple W1 chip, Class 1 Bluetooth and 40 hours of battery time. These headphones even have a built-in microphone and offer an adjustable fit so that you can be comfortable whether you’re listening to an Android or iOS device.

Hoover Power Scrub Deluxe Carpet Cleaner

Regular Price: $198.98

Sale Price: $175.98

The Hoover Power Scrub Deluxe Carpet Cleaner allows you to keep your home spotless and clean up after your pets. The cleaner comes with the Hoover Paws and Claws Deep shampoo and a storage mat to keep the floor dry once it’s put away.

LG CordZero Auto Empty Cordless Stick Vacuum

Regular Price: $999.00

Sale Price: $851.71

The LG CordZero Auto Empty Cordless Stick Vacuum and Wet Mop All in One Tower is designed to work in homes with several pets or children and clean up all the messes that life brings. The battery lasts up to 2 hours, and there’s an extra removable battery that gives you even more cleaning time and power.

Breville Fresh and Furious Blender

Regular Price: $278.60

Sale Price: $199.95

Breville, a top name in blenders and juicers, offers the Fresh and Furious Blender, featuring 50-ounce capacity, Vac Q technology, pre-programmed cycles, LCD display and lid with pull ring. With the Fresh and Furious Blender, you can make everything from a smoothie to a soup and everything in between.

Hot Tools Professional 2000 Turbo Ionic Hair Dryer

Regular Price: $89.99

Sale Price: $55.63

The Hot Tools Professional 2000 Turbo Ionic Hair Dryer is designed for professional use, but it works perfectly in the home. With 1875 watts of power, 6 heat and speed settings and a lightweight design, you can easily style your hair and utilize the diffuser, cut back on the frizz and stretch the 8 ft cord for maximum functionality.

Columbia Heavenly Long Hooded Jacket

Regular Price: $160

Sale Price: $97.38

The Heavenly Long Hooded Jacket from Columbia is designed to be light for everyday use, but it’s heavy enough to protect you from the cold. The plush fleece lining, security pocket, water resistant fabric, 2-way zipper, and zippered hand pockets make the jacket both protective and functional.

ConAir InfinitiPro Hair Dryer

Regular Price: $49.99

Sale Price: $29.99

ConAir is one of the biggest names in hair and beauty, and the InfinitPro is an 1875 watt hair dryer designed for professionals with ceramic technology. The dryer comes with a diffuser and concentrator, and it allows you to blow out your hair just the way they would at the salon.

Deals the Experts Are Hoping For

Experts believe that Amazon’s Black Friday sale could linger for quite some time. It all started with the Prime Early Access sale on October 11 and 12. Previously, Amazon has offered the “Epic Deals” sale that ran through late October. 

This is to say that any sale could come up at any time. 

Even so, those monitoring Amazon are looking forward to a few potential deals, including:

  • Apple Watch
  • AirPods (any generation)
  • MacBook Pro
  • Large, underpriced TVs
  • Amazon Echo
  • More small home appliances (Dyson or Shark vacuums, Instant Pots, etc.) 

While these predictions are based on last year’s Amazon Black Friday Sale, it’s important to remember that most Black Friday sales are fairly consistent and push the products that are most likely to sell.

 

Featured image sourced from Shutterstock

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Partner ContentGeneral