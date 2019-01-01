Sigmatron International (NASDAQ:SGMA), Dividends

Sigmatron International issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Sigmatron International generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
There are no upcoming dividends for Sigmatron International.
There are no upcoming dividends for Sigmatron International.
There are no upcoming dividends for Sigmatron International.
There are no upcoming dividends for Sigmatron International.
Browse dividends on all stocks.