SGL Carbon (OTC:SGLFF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

EPS
–
Quarterly Revenue
–
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$270.9M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of SGL Carbon using advanced sorting and filters.
No Data
SGL Carbon Questions & Answers
When is SGL Carbon (OTCPK:SGLFF) reporting earnings?
There are no earnings for SGL Carbon
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for SGL Carbon (OTCPK:SGLFF)?
There are no earnings for SGL Carbon
What were SGL Carbon’s (OTCPK:SGLFF) revenues?
There are no earnings for SGL Carbon
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.