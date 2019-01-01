Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Seagen
The latest price target for Seagen (NASDAQ: SGEN) was reported by RBC Capital on April 29, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $136.00 expecting SGEN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 1.52% upside). 17 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Seagen (NASDAQ: SGEN) was provided by RBC Capital, and Seagen maintained their sector perform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Seagen, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Seagen was filed on April 29, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 29, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Seagen (SGEN) rating was a maintained with a price target of $132.00 to $136.00. The current price Seagen (SGEN) is trading at is $133.97, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
