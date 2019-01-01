Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Seagen beat estimated earnings by 26.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.74 versus an estimate of $-1.0.

Revenue was up $94.48 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.13 which was followed by a 11.65% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Seagen's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.82 -0.57 -0.60 -0.61 EPS Actual -0.95 -1.61 -0.47 -0.67 Revenue Estimate 407.21M 384.65M 355.03M 336.97M Revenue Actual 429.85M 424.06M 388.48M 331.98M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.