Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Seagen beat estimated earnings by 26.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.74 versus an estimate of $-1.0.
Revenue was up $94.48 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.13 which was followed by a 11.65% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Seagen's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.82
|-0.57
|-0.60
|-0.61
|EPS Actual
|-0.95
|-1.61
|-0.47
|-0.67
|Revenue Estimate
|407.21M
|384.65M
|355.03M
|336.97M
|Revenue Actual
|429.85M
|424.06M
|388.48M
|331.98M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
